Fast and Furious 9 gets India release date

The ninth Fast and Furious movie, known as F9 or Fast and Furious 9, will release in Indian theatres on August 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

Fast and Furious 9 had its world premiere in South Korea on May 19. It hit theatres across the world on June 25. The film’s release in India was delayed due to the second wave of coronavirus.

F9 has received mixed critical reviews. On review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a score of 60 per cent.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena).”