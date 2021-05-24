Fast and Furious 9 braves negative reviews to score mammoth 160 million dollar opening

F9 will release in the rest of the markets on June 25. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

The latest Fast and Furious movie, F9, is on course for a 160 million dollar debut outside North America. The film has opened in eight overseas markets, including China and North Korea.

In China alone, reported Variety, the Justin Lin directorial has crossed the 100 million dollar mark, which is the biggest opening for a Hollywood movie since the pandemic hit.

In most markets, including its domestic market North America, F9 would not hit theatres until June 25, 2021. Apart from Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron also star in F9.

Lin has also penned the script with Daniel Casey.

F9 has not had a good critical reception so far. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a dismal 33 per cent rating.

South China Morning Post’s James Marsh wrote, “Now Fast & Furious has delivered its very own Moonraker, an overblown and shambolic pastiche of former glories and franchise callbacks that long outstays its welcome.”

“It’s exhilaratingly ridiculous, yes, but it’s also ridiculously exhilarating,” Alonso Duralde’s positive review for The Wrap read.

The official synopsis reads, “Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).”