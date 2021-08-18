scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Fast and Furious 10 to release on this date

Justin Lin will direct the 10th and 11th films in the Fast and Furious franchise, which will be the conclusion of the core movies.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
August 18, 2021 9:51:12 pm
fast and furious filmsThe Fast and Furious franchise began in 2001. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

Hollywood studio Universal has announced that the 10th instalment of Fast and Furious will open in US theatres in April 7, 2023. The movie, which will be penultimate chapter of the Fast and Furious saga, was earlier scheduled for release on April 2 this year.

However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the franchise’s latest movie F9 had taken over the spot.

F9 finally debuted in theatres in July.

Justin Lin will direct the 10th and 11th films in the franchise, which will be the conclusion of the core movies.

The filmmaker previously helmed five films in the long-running franchise, beginning with 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Chris Morgan is returning to pen the script.

Vin Diesel and franchise regulars such as Sung Kang, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Michelle Rodriguez are all expected to return.

The Fast and Furious franchise, which began in 2001, has made USD 6.3 billion globally. The figure also includes the earnings of 2019 movie spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

