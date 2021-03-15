Lilly Singh wears ‘I Stand With Farmers’ mask to 63rd Grammy Awards, tweets ‘feel free to run with it’

Comedian-Youtuber Lilly Singh, one of the most vocal voices in support of the ongoing farmers protest in India, used the global stage of the 63rd Grammy Awards to highlight the agitation. The comedian arrived on the Grammys red carpet wearing a black mask that had “I Stand With Farmers” written on it.

Posting her photo on her Twitter page, Lilly Singh wrote, “I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs.”

I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it ✊🏽 #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hTM0zpXoIT — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) March 15, 2021

The Grammys red carpet welcomed the world’s biggest music stars as millions around the world tuned in to watch the event. Model Amanda Cerny, WWE wrestler Sunil Singh and Indian actor Shruti Seth have commented on her post.

As soon as global music icon Rihanna tweeted in support of the farmers protest early February, celebrities like Lilly Singh, singer Jay Sean, and vlogger Amanda Cerny, expressed their solidarity with India’s farmers who have been protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws. Thanking Rihanna for lending her voice to the agitation, Lily Singh had written at the time, “Yes! Thank you so much. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED”

While Amanda Cerny posted a photo of women farmers on Instagram and wrote, “The world is watching. You don’t have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers. #FarmersProtest #internetshutdown.”