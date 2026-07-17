Farah Khan’s cheeky comment on Tom Cruise’s rave review of The Odyssey has fans in splits

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has heaped praise on Christopher Nolan’s epic drama The Odyssey. Taking to social media, the Mission: Impossible star described Nolan’s ambitious adaptation of Homer’s classic tale as an “amazing” cinematic experience. Cruise also mentioned in his post that he cannot wait to see the film again.

Tom Cruise on The Odyssey

“Wow! To Chris, Emma, and ALL of your brilliant cast and crew. Thank you for an amazing night in a movie theater. I can’t wait to see it again,” read Tom Cruise’s post on social media.

Also read | Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey shares 4 striking similarities with the Ramayana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

Farah Khan’s comment on Tom Cruise’s post

After Tom Cruise praised Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan left a hilarious comment on his Instagram post, leaving fans amused.

Taking to the comments section, she wrote, “I want to be the theater seat u sit in❤️.” Her cheeky remark quickly caught the attention of fans, with many amused by her unabashed admiration for the Mission: Impossible star.

This isn’t the first time Farah Khan has publicly expressed her admiration for Tom Cruise. In 2024, she commented on one of his behind-the-scenes posts from Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, writing, “TOMMMMMMMMM… waiting to work with you,” openly expressing her wish to collaborate with the Hollywood star.

Earlier this year, Farah also sent the internet into a frenzy after commenting on Cruise’s Cannes Film Festival post. Reacting to a picture of the actor performing a chair stunt, she joked, “I want to be that chair TOMMMMMM.”

Also Read – The Odyssey review: A flawed hero’s homecoming meets Christopher Nolan’s boundless ambition

Tom Cruise’s praise comes as The Odyssey continues to receive positive reviews for its grand visuals, ambitious storytelling and performances. An excerpt from SCREEN’s review of the film read, “Nolan’s vision makes The Odyssey — packed with action, thrill and visual wizardry — one of the most extraordinary cinematic experiences in recent years. And, his storytelling ensures that the timeless themes of the epic are very much in tune with the crises that humanity is grappling with today. Even the horrific encounter with the one-eyed monster Polyphemus or the sorceress Circe, who turns Odysseus’s men into pigs, can’t lessen the weight of war that these warriors are carrying.”

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The Odyssey features an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron. Adapted from Homer’s timeless epic poem, The Odyssey follows the legendary Greek king’s perilous journey home after the Trojan War, combining mythology, action and emotional drama on an epic scale.