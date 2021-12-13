Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer: Of preventing a wizarding world war and adventures featuring magical beasts

The first full trailer of upcoming prequel in the Fantastic Beasts series, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, is out and it promises lots of magic, drama and of course, adventure. In the over two-minute video, we first get a quick glimpse at a bearded, much older Dumbledore, which quickly cuts to show a younger Dumbledore played by the talented Jude Law.

Dumbledore is heard making a case against the growing dark powers of Gellert Grindelwald, who was played by Johnny Depp in the previous movies. However, Depp, after losing a libel case to a British tabloid which accused him of being a wife-beater, was asked to exit the new movie. The role is now being portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen.

Most of the old cast returns, followed by a couple of new faces. We also see some exotic-looking animals and Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander getting along with them wonderfully as usual. Secrets of Dumbledore will not only be about preventing a wizarding world war, but, as the title suggests, might offer some interesting sneak-peek into the intriguing personality of Albus Dumbledore.

Apart from Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne and Mads Mikkelsen, the movie also features Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler and Jessica Williams.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will release in theatres on April 15, 2022.