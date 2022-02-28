Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer: It’s Dumbledore vs Grindelwald

The second trailer of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is out. The video promises lot of wand swishing, fancy visual effects and some exciting moments where we get to see former friends and arch enemies Dumbledore and Grindelwald in conversation.

In the video, we also see muggle-born Jacob joining Dumbledore’s team and getting a wand of his own.

Watch the full trailer of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore here:

Jude Law is playing the role of Albus Dumbledore in the film. This is the first movie to introduce Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald. Earlier, Johnny Depp was cast in the role but was recast following his legal problems with a UK publication that called him a ‘wife-beater’. Depp lost the legal battle.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore also stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler and Jessica Williams.

David Yates is directing the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Yates has previously helmed the first two installments of the franchise, and also the last four movies of the Harry Potter franchise.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore releases in theatres on April 15.