Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore teaser gives a sneak peek into Mads Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald

The Harry Potter universe is all set to welcome another film into the mix as the third part of the Fantastic Beasts series is set to present its first trailer on Monday. But, before the trailer, Warner Bros has released a video that shared the first look of Mads Mikkelsen as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has become the most awaited film of the franchise, mainly because of Mads being cast in the film. The actor was roped in for the role after Johnny Depp was fired by Warner Bros. The recasting announcement came soon after Depp’s involvement in a lawsuit against an English publication that called him a “wife beater.”

This film is set to cover the chapter of Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s life where the dark wizard gained notoriety. Jude Law’s Dumbledore entrusts Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander and his gang to gather all information against the dark wizard.

The Secrets of Dumbledore has been directed by David Yates, who previously directed the first two films of the franchise. The Fantastic Beasts series was previously announced as a trilogy but was later changed to a series of five films. The upcoming film is scheduled to release in April 2022.

HBO Max has also announced a Harry Potter reunion titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts which will see actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint revisiting their time filming for the original film series. Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch will also appear in the episode. The reunion will stream on January 1.