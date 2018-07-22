Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer: Johnny Depp’s Dark Wizard makes his move

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald releases on November 16, 2018. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald releases on November 16, 2018.

The second installment in the Fantastic Beasts series set in Harry Potter’s Wizarding World got a new trailer at Warner Bros’ San Diego Comic-Con panel and it gives us a little more detailed look at Johnny Depp’s Dark Wizard Gellert Grindelwald. The trailer begins with young Newt Scamander, who would write the definitive guide to the Fantastic Beasts within JK Rowling’s incredibly detailed magical universe, attending Professor Dumbledore’s class (who was a professor of Transfiguration at that time).

Apparently, Newt is scared most of a… table. He explains that he does not like to work in an office. Johnny Depp’s Grindelwald is disillusioned by what he calls the old ways. He wants to establish a new wizarding order. He and Dumbledore have an old connection that they shared as teenagers during a summer but we likely will not know until the movie releases.

Fantastic Beasts films showcase a new protagonist – Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander, along with Jude Law’s young Dumbledore, who together face Depp’s villain. Dumbledore wants Newt to hunt him down since he himself cannot move against him. “In your shows, I would probably refuse,” jokes Dumbledore before wishing him goodbye.

It seems Ezra Miller’s troubled young man Credence Barebone (no, he isn’t dead) seems to have a bigger role to play in the movie. Everyone favourite muggle… er, no-maj, Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) returns too and sports the same perplexed face in the face of chaos around him.

Directed by Harry Potter veteran David Yates, the movie also stars Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim and Carmen Ejogo. The tenth film in the Wizarding World Franchise that began with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone back in 2001 and second of the five planned Fantastic Beasts films, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald releases on November 16, 2018.

