Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer: Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander readies himself for the ultimate battle

The final trailer of Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Johnny Depp starrer Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is here and it looks every bit as magical and epic as one would have hoped. The trailer begins with Jude Law’s Dumbledore handing out an address to Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander. “A safe house in Paris,” Dumbledore informs Newt as the latter asks, “Why would I need a safe house in Paris?” And you know things are about to go down in the most deliciously dangerous fashion if the finest wizard to have ever lived hints that your life is in danger.

Johnny Depp’s menacing Grindelwald soon takes over the screen and says that the clock is ticking and those who do not join his dark army will only have one option left, to sleep forever. The trailer is replete with fantastical images and dramatic dialogues, as it should be. And oh, Potterheads, here’s some interesting news for you, remember Nagini? Yes, Voldemort’s snake pet and constant companion Nagini, she makes her entry in a grand manner.

Flying chariots, beautiful beasts and lovely effects and cinematography make this promo a complete visual treat for fans. This time, Newt is the chosen one, not Harry Potter, but that shouldn’t deter you from checking out this fresh trailer from the mesmerising world of writer JK Rowling.

Watch the new Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer:

Check out Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald character posters:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Jude Law and Johnny Depp in significant roles. The film will release on November 16, 2018.

