Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore new clip: Dumbledore confesses his love for Grindelwald

A new clip from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third film in the franchise, teases the first on-screen meeting of Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald, played by Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen, respectively. Law’s Dumbledore sits across Grindelwald in what looks like a restaurant.

Dumbledore tries to stop the Dark Lord from going forward with his plans to do away with the International Statute of Secrecy and rule the world, including both wizards and muggles. Grindelwald counters him by saying that it was once Dumblebore’s goal too. To which the future headmaster of Hogwarts explains, “Because I was in love with you.”

The past tense is important and implies that it is no longer the case. The whole sequence may just be a vision as we see the whole room engulfed in flames.

Dumbledore confesses his love for Grindelwald in new #SecretsOfDumbledore TV spot pic.twitter.com/xKL2KLbp3K — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 17, 2022

It is common knowledge among diehard Potter fans that Dumblebore is gay and had a romantic relationship with Grindelwald. Born just a couple of years apart, they met in Godric’s Hollow. Grindelwald had been expelled from the Durmstrang wizarding school for disturbing experiments. Both were two of the brightest young wizards at the time and fell in love. They also had a common obsession with Deathly Hallows.

Dumbledore, at one point, became disillusioned with Grindelwald’s dangerous ideas and the two grew apart.

Fantastic Beasts is a part of the Wizarding World, the fictional universe that also includes Harry Potter films, books, and other media. It is the prequel series and mainly follows Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander, a magizoologist, Dumbledore, and their allies against the forces of Grindelwald.

In the third movie, Grindelwald has been emboldened by the entry of Dumbledore’s brother Aurelius Dumbledore, who is an Obscurial and due to those qualities, he is a potent weapon against his older brother. To counter the threat, Dumbledore forms his ‘First Army’, similar to the Dumbledore’s Army that Harry Potter would form decades later. Except, this army is actually commanded by him and is not just a nod to him.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore arrives in India on April 8.