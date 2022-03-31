Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore first reactions are in: ‘Best of 3, Mads Mikkelsen is a huge upgrade’

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third film in the Wizarding World’s Fantastic Beasts franchise, premiered on Tuesday in London. The lavish event was attended by the stars of the movie, including Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, William Nadylam, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Jessica Williams, Mads Mikkelsen, Victoria Yeates and director David Yates, among others.

Tom Felton, who played the role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, was one of the hosts alongside Yinka Bokinni. And yes, JK Rowling was there. The appearance by the beleaguered creator of the franchise was a surprise as she did not take part in last year’s Harry Potter reunion special episode, and only appeared through archival footage. She has been under fire due to her allegedly anti-Trans comments that have angered activists and allies.

Also a pain for the studio Warner Bros is actor Ezra Miller, who essays Credence Barebone (allegedly his real identity is Aurelius Dumbledore), who was missing from the event. He was recently arrested for ‘yelling obscenities’ in a Hawaiian town of Hilo, before being released after paying a bond of $500.

Here are a few photos from the event.

Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne pic.twitter.com/VoRaqeDinb — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) March 30, 2022

The incredible hosts, Yinka Bokinni and Tom Felton pic.twitter.com/o1i6WhIXvO — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) March 30, 2022

Dan Fogler and host Tom Felton pic.twitter.com/yNlYD5myDH — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) March 30, 2022

In her rightful place. The entire Harry Potter wizarding world exists because of her. So great to see you shining and recognised for all you hard work, @JK_Rowling! pic.twitter.com/MQMjgRZsbO — RaquelRosarioSánchez (@8RosarioSanchez) March 29, 2022

After the premiere, first social media reactions to the movie are out. Here are a few of them:

Digital Spy’s Ian Sandwell wrote, “#FantasticBeastsTheSecretsOfDumbledore is an improvement on the sequel, even if it only fleetingly recaptures the magic. Mads Mikkelsen is a huge upgrade, but the MVP is Jessica Williams’s Lally. It’s just overstuffed and unsure if it’s a Beasts film or a Harry Potter film.”

Collider contributor Peri Nemiroff said the film is a “big bounce back” for the franchise. “Back to enjoying the group dynamic & caring about the main mission. A lil thin here & there but a FAR more engaging ride than the last. Dan Fogler continues to be a favorite … and the Niffler,” she added.

ThePlaylist’ Griffin Schiller credited the film’s co-screenwriter Steve Kloves (the other screenwriter is Rowling herself) for “miraculously” salvaging a sinking ship with The Secrets of Dumbledore, but added that “it doesn’t fully fix the larger issues with the series. Still, by far the best of the 3. The series feels FUN again. The layers of Dumbledore are peeled back & explored in interesting ways. Had a good time!”

Looper’s Xandra Harbet wrote, “#SecretsOfDumbledore is a magical menagerie of homages to the Potter films, boasting a new slate of wondrous creatures and mythos. @FantasticBeasts 3 rectifies fans’ biggest qualms with FB2, offering answers, groundbreaking moments, & epic battles in this love letter to misfits.”