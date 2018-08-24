Fantastic Beasts and the Crimes of Grindelwald character descriptions reveal interesting plot details

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald releases on November 16 this year. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald releases on November 16 this year.

Fans of JK Rowling and the Wizarding World are waiting eagerly for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Directed by Harry Potter veteran David Yates, the movie stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim and Carmen Ejogo.

It is the tenth film in the Wizarding World Franchise that began with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone back in 200. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is the second outing in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

The trailer that debuted the San Deigo Comic-Con generated a lot of buzz and now Warner Bros has released short character descriptions that thankfully reveal new stuff about the characters and the plot instead of rehashing old information.

Here are all the major character descriptions

Newt Scamander

Newt Scamander, a brilliant Magizoologist, is a courageous and resourceful wizard who was instrumental in the capture of the infamous Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald during his recent excursion to New York. Since then, Newt’s book, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, has become a runaway bestseller, bringing him unwanted fame. He would prefer to carry on quietly with his life’s work: studying, rescuing and caring for magical animals. However, his former professor and friend, Albus Dumbledore, has another job in mind for him—a mission that will again set him directly in the path of the dangerous, and increasingly more powerful, Grindelwald.

Tina Goldstein

Tina Goldstein has been reinstated as an Auror at MACUSA (Magical Congress of the USA), but, while she remains dedicated to the job of enforcing magical law, she has not lost her independent streak. Leaving New York, Tina has traveled to Paris on a cryptic—and wholly unauthorized—investigation of her own. She knows Credence survived MACUSA’s attempt to destroy him in New York, but she is also aware that, as an Obscurial, he is considered a threat to the wizarding community and is in grave danger. Employing all of her skills, Tina is finally closing in on Credence, but her perilous pursuit has also put her on a collision course with other powerful forces hunting him.

Queenie Goldstein

Queenie Goldstein is a free-spirited witch who is also a Legilimens—able to read minds—which can sometimes be as much a curse as it is a blessing. Queenie has fallen in love with No-Maj baker Jacob Kowalski, despite the wizarding world laws forbidding the relationship and the painful rift it has caused between her and her sister, Tina. Intent on finding a way for her and Jacob to be together, she has used magic to whisk Jacob, unwittingly, to England, where magical laws are more permissive. However, the ruse backfires, threatening their budding romance and leaving Queenie desperate…and vulnerable.

Jacob Kowalski

Jacob Kowalski is a No-Maj who adores baking and Queenie Goldstein—not necessarily in that order—but he is aware that wizarding world laws forbid their relationship. While Jacob shares Queenie’s desire for them to be together, he is nevertheless upset to find himself suddenly in England, having no memory of how he got there, and realizing that Queenie had magically taken matters into her own hands. With Queenie able to read his mind, his thoughts, while unspoken, are enough to drive her away in tears, and he will need Newt Scamander’s help to go after her. Despite his concern over Queenie, Jacob is thrilled to be reunited with his friend Newt and to join him on another adventure in the wizarding world.

Albus Dumbledore

Albus Dumbledore is the Defence Against the Dark Arts professor at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where one of his former students was Newt Scamander. Newt has since become a trusted friend and protégé, though the always shrewd Dumbledore has no compunction about using Newt for a noble purpose. Aware that Grindelwald has escaped custody, Dumbledore also knows he will waste no time in furthering his cause: elevating wizards to rule over Muggles. His own formidable powers notwithstanding, Dumbledore is unable to move against Grindelwald himself—for reasons he alone knows—and must rely on Newt to try and thwart the Dark wizard’s plans.

Gellert Grindelwald

Gellert Grindelwald is a powerful Dark wizard, as charismatic as he is cunning, who believes wizards should have dominion over all non-magical people. He wreaked havoc across Europe before being captured by MACUSA in New York, thanks in no small part to Newt Scamander. However, just as he forewarned, Grindelwald has made a daring escape. Setting up a new base of operations in Paris, Grindelwald expands the scope of his power and influence as more wizards flock to his cause, some unaware of his true agenda.

Credence

Credence was once believed to be non-magical; however, he turned out not only to be an Obscurial but an extraordinarily powerful one—the only one ever known to have survived past childhood. Credence has come to Paris, where he is desperately searching for his real mother, hoping to learn his true identity. More self-assured than he had been under the abusive rule of his adoptive mother, Mary Lou Barebone, Credence is still vulnerable and alone, save for one friend, a Maledictus. However, he now has total control of his Obscurus—the magical force that had been suppressed within him for years—making him a danger in the eyes of some and a potential tool to others.

