scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Fantastic Beasts actor Mads Mikkelsen hints at Johnny Depp’s return to the franchise: ‘He won the suit…’

Mads Mikkelsen was roped in to play Johnny Depp's part in the Fantastic Beasts franchise after the latter was asked to quit the project.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 4:08:20 pm
johnny deppMads Mikkelsen talks about Johnny Depp's possible return to the Fantastic Beasts franchise. (Photo: Mads, Johnny/Instagram)

Controversial Hollywood star Johnny Depp might make a return to the Fantastic Beasts franchise, actor Mads Mikkelsen has hinted. Mikkelsen replaced Depp in the series after the Pirates of the Caribbean star was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Speaking about Depp’s possible comeback, Mikkelsen told the Deadline that now that the court has ruled in favour of Depp, the studio might consider taking him back. “Obviously, well, now the course has changed — he won the suit (against Amber), the court (case) — so let’s see if he comes back. He might,” Mikkelsen said.

Also Read |Johnny Depp shells out Rs 48 lakh at Indian restaurant in Birmingham to celebrate trial win

After Depp was asked to leave the project, Mikkelsen was roped in to play the villainous Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spinoff series. The franchise itself is facing an uncertain future, after the third film — Fantastic Beasts and the Secrets of Dumbledore — bombed at the box office and received mediocre reviews. Warner Bros had initially said it would observe how well the film is received before committing to more sequels.

Mikkelsen had also spoken about how he was initially hesitant about to stepping into Depp’s shoes. “I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job. Having said that, I could not copy it. There was no way I could just copy it, because it’s so much him. It would be creative suicide. So, we had to come up with something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between him and me. So, yes, it was intimidating. His fans were very, very sweet, but they were also very stubborn. I didn’t interact too much with them, but I could understand why they had their hearts broken,” the actor had told GQ.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...

Depp has already begun making a comeback. He was recently cast as King Louis XV in a new film, and recently announced that he will direct Al Pacino in a biopic about Italian painter Amadeo Modigliani.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 04:08:20 pm

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

4

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

5

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
HashtagPolitics | BJP launches 'Desh ki Badli Soch' campaign to laud Modi...
HashtagPolitics | BJP launches 'Desh ki Badli Soch' campaign to laud Modi...
Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Don't mislead people: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine

Don't mislead people: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine

New Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh faces arrest in kidnapping case

New Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh faces arrest in kidnapping case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside David Dhawan's birthday bash
Inside David Dhawan’s birthday bash: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher attend bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement