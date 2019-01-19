Fantastic Beasts 3 production delayed by several months

After an uninspiring critical and financial performance of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Warner Bros has delayed the production on the third, yet-untitled film in the franchise, Variety reported.

There is no release date, but before this update, the movie was expected to release in 2020 since the first film came out in 2016 and the second one came out in 2018.

The franchise will consist of a total of five films. It is centred on Newt Scamander, an English wizard and a Hogwarts alum who loves magical animals and rescues them. The movie also has a younger Dumbledore who will eventually face his former friend and now foe, the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

The Crimes of Grindelwald, directed by Wizarding World veteran David Yates and written by JK Rowling, received negative critical reviews. Its Rotten Tomatoes score is just 38%, with the consensus being, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has glimmers of the magic familiar to Harry Potter fans, but the story’s spell isn’t as strong as earlier installments.”

The movie starred Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Jude Law, and Johnny Depp.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Crimes of Grindelwald has earned 648 million dollars, which while decent, is way less than the first movie, which ended its box office run at 814.03 million dollars.

Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter franchises are set in the same cinematic universe, which is now called the Wizarding World, based on characters and stories written by Rowling.