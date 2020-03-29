Fantastic Beasts 3 is leading towards a massive war: Dan Fogler

Fantastic Beasts 3 has a release date of November 12, 2021. Fantastic Beasts 3 has a release date of November 12, 2021.

Actor Dan Fogler has teased that the upcoming third installment of the Fantastic Beasts series will feature a “massive war” sequence.

The actor, who will be reprising his character of No-Maj Jacob Kowalski, told Syfy Wire that he liked the script and the character development of the new movie.

“I can say I read the script and the character development is really lovely and it’s very similar to the feel of the first movie, which I think is great,” Fogler said.

“It’s leading toward this massive war with the backdrop of World War II, so you can just imagine epic battle scenes are coming,” he added.

Fogler said the film was supposed to start shooting early this year but due to coronavirus pandemic, it has been temporarily put on hold.

“We’re just waiting. I guess when everybody else starts (back up), when the mechanism starts to move again and everybody starts to get back to work, that’s when we’ll get back to work. Hopefully, sooner than later,” he added.

The Fantastic Beasts series is a spin-off of critically-acclaimed Harry Potter franchise.

It is inspired by the textbook by Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne in the films, that Harry Potter carries at Hogwarts.

The series follow Newt during the early 20th century in New York and London as he navigates the world’s secret community of witches and wizards.

The second film in the franchise, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, featured Jude Law as younger Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as younger version of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

