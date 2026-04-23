Fan gifts Quran to Anne Hathaway at The Devil Wears Prada 2 London premiere after ‘Inshallah’ moment goes viral

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway recently found herself at the center of a viral moment during the London premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, after a fan gifted her a copy of the Quran following her ‘Inshallah’ remark.

In a video which has since gone viral, a fan is seen approaching Anne Hathaway and presenting her with the Quran. The fan is heard saying, “I have got this Quran for you. I saw the video where you said ‘Inshallah.'” The actor gracefully smiles and thanks her as she accepts the gift.

Watch Anne Hathaway’s recent video here:

Un fan le ha regalado a Anne Hathaway una copia del Corán en el estreno de ‘EL DIABLO VISTE DE PRADA 2’ después de que ella dijera “inshallah” en una entrevista reciente. pic.twitter.com/lQVOeqa5eb — Vincent (@Vincentt1987) April 22, 2026

The ‘Inshallah’ remark

For the unversed, Anne Hathaway had previously gone viral for using the term “Inshallah” in an interview with People magazine. During the conversation, she said, “I want to have a long, healthy life, inshallah. I hope so.” The clip garnered millions of views online, with fans praising her for naturally and accurately using the phrase while speaking about ageing, motherhood, and her hopes for a long, fulfilling life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T.A.I.L (@thealgorithmislying)

Anne Hathaway’s next film

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

Anne Hathaway will be seen next in the film The Devil Wears Prada 2. directed by David Frankel. The movie also stars Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux and Kenneth Branagh.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Almost twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.”