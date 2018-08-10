Fahrenheit 11/9 trailer: Michael Moore declares Trump as the ‘last president’ in his latest documentary

Fahrenheit 11/9 trailer: Michael Moore’s upcoming documentary analyses Donald Trump’s presidency so far. Fahrenheit 11/9 trailer: Michael Moore’s upcoming documentary analyses Donald Trump’s presidency so far.

Director, political commentator, writer Michael Moore’s upcoming documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 is a take on Donald Trump’s presidency so far and the ways in which it has affected the American public. The 2-minute trailer sees Michael talking to people with different points of view about the current leader of the free world. The film’s title is a spin on Fahrenheit 9/11, another film by Michael Moore, where he discussed the presidency of George W Bush. That film generated a lot of buzz and won him a Palme d’Or.

In this trailer, we see the American public question their leader but we also see glimpses of Trump supporters like Roger Stone.

Watch the trailer of Fahrenheit 11/9 here:

Fahrenheit 11/9 will have its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018. Michael Moore tweeted about the same and wrote, “Amazing news today! World Premiere of our film, “Fahrenheit 11/9”, will be Opening Night @ the Toronto Film Festival! Wow! Thank u Canada! This is the 2nd time we’ve been picked for opening night @ North America‘s biggest & most prestigious festival! Sept 6th. An incredible honor”

In an interview to HuffPost, Moore said, “Donald Trump is an evil genius. He has no intention of leaving the White House. Whenever he hears that another country has a president for life, he perks up and thinks, ‘I like the sound of that!’ And he has an obedient political party that holds every seat of power backing him up.”

Fahrenheit 11/9 will release on September 21.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd