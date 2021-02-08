F9 teaser: Vin Diesel-starrer looks like another exciting entry in the franchise

F9 is slated to be released on May 28, 2021. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

A new promo for the upcoming Fast and Furious movie F9 was released during Super Bowl. The video promises another high-octane entry in the popular action-thriller franchise.

The teaser may be short but it reinforces that the film will feature the return of nearly all the major members of the family. The tone here is emotional.

It may be said that there have been too many Fast and Furious movies already, but nearly each entry has been a blast to watch.

F9 will be the same, but perhaps much bigger than anything that has come before.

Justin Lin comes back to direct. He has penned the script with Daniel Casey.

The movie also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

The official synopsis reads, “Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).”

F9 is slated to be released on May 28, 2021.