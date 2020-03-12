F9 delayed by a year due to coronavirus pandemic

F9 is the ninth film in the Fast & Furious series. F9 is the ninth film in the Fast & Furious series.

F9, which was all set to hit screens on May 22, 2020, has become the latest film to be delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. This Justin Lin directorial will now release on April 2, 2021.

A statement on F9’s Twitter handle read, “To our family of Fast fans everywhere. We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May. We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We’ll see you next spring. Much love, Your Fast Family.”

F9, also known as Fast & Furious 9, stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

Daniel Casey has penned the script.

Previously, the release of James Bond movie No Time to Die and horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II have also been delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

