Ezra Miller dropped from future DCEU films, Warner Bros to make a call on The Flash: Report

As The Flash star Ezra Miller continues to get embroiled in controversies, Warner Bros is now seriously contemplating about working with the actor in the future, after the film releases in June 2023. In the latest scandal, Ezra caused a mother and 12-year-old child to get a temporary harassment order against them. According to reports, Ezra behaved inappropriately towards the child and their family.

Well-placed sources told Deadline that even if no more allegations surface, the studio would not keep them as the scarlet speedster in the upcoming DCEU films. Another source said that there was no ‘winning’ for the studio, and that one could only hope that the scandal would remain at a low level before the film is released. The Flash, which was announced in 2014, has been unlucky for a long time, as it took a while to get a green light and then faced numerous delays.

It’s a tough situation for Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav who had ambitions of expanding the DCEU on the same level as the MCU. He is yet to decide what to do with the completed film of The Flash and the future of Ezra Miller in the upcoming projects of DCEU. It remains to be seen if he will reduce promotions for The Flash film, or stream it on HBO Max.

The controversies surrounding Ezra Miller have been raging for a while. Last week, the parents of an 18-year-old named Tokata Iron Eyes asked judge to issue an order of protection against the actor on behalf of their child, saying Miller groomed and brainwashed Tokata.

“Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata,” read the filing, which was obtained by multiple outlets. The parents accused Miller of providing Tokata alcohol and drugs, alleged they flew him to London and to places such as Vermont, New York, California and Hawaii. Ezra Miller has now deleted their Instagram account after the North Dakota tribal summons where they allegedly mocked authorities about their whereabouts.