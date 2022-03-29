The Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested for ‘yelling obscenities’ at bar, released later

Actor Ezra Miller was arrested late Sunday night after an incident in a bar in the Hawaiian town of Hilo on the charges of “disorderly conduct and harassment”, the local police said.

The actor, who stars in upcoming Warner Bros films Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and The Flash, was later released after he posted the bail of USD 500 for both offences.

In a statement on Facebook, the Hawaii Police Department said, Miller “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke”. According to police, the 29-year-old then reportedly started “yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.”

Thereafter, Miller was arrested and charged for “disorderly conduct and harassment”, they said. He was released after he posted the bond for USD 500, the police added.

The actor first appeared as Barry Allen/The Flash in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He has since featured as the DC superhero in films such as Suicide Squad and Justice League.

Miller will headline his first solo outing as ‘the fastest man alive’ in The Flash, scheduled to be released in 2023. This year, the actor will reprise his role of the wizard Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which is slated to arrive in cinema halls on April 15, 2022.