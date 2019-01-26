Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile trailer has Zac Efron playing Ted Bundy

The strangely titled film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is about the infamous American serial killer Ted Bundy from the point of view of his live-in girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer. Joe Berlinger directs a script by Michael Werwie.

Zac Efron plays the role of Bundy, while Lily Collins dons the role of Elizabeth Kloepfer. The trailer is poorly edited and weirdly has a tone similar to a Phil Lord and Christopher Miller comedy.

Bundy meets Elizabeth in a bar and they immediately hit it off, which involves sleeping together, of course. They start living together, but Elizabeth struggles to accept her lover’s grisly crimes. With Bundy there may be a cognitive dissonance. Or perhaps, being a psychopath, he just forgets the things he does and is a different man altogether with Elizabeth. Jim Parsons plays the persecutor who made sure Bundy was punished for his crimes.

Bundy was a man who exploited his good looks and charisma to prey on young women, and to that extent Efron seems perfectly cast. The actor looks suitably terrifying in the role. But the tone still seems inappropriate even if it is Efron who has previously been mostly seen in, let’s say more innocent, roles. Bundy was, after all, more than a serial killer. He was also a rapist and a necrophile.

Netflix released a four part documentary series by the director of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile Joe Berlinger called Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes just yesterday.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “1969. Ted (Zac Efron) is crazy-handsome, smart, charismatic, affectionate. And cautious single mother Liz Kloepfer (Lily Collins) ultimately cannot resist his charms. For her, Ted is a match made in heaven, and she soon falls head over heels in love with the dashing young man. A picture of domestic bliss, the happy couple seems to have it all figured out … until, out of nowhere, their perfect life is shattered. Ted is arrested and charged with a series of increasingly grisly murders. Concern soon turns to paranoia—and, as evidence piles up, Liz is forced to consider that the man with whom she shares her life could actually be a psychopath.”

The film will be screened at Sundance Film Festival. It does not have a cinematic release date yet.