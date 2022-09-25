Extraction 2 teaser: Chris Hemsworth film promises to be bigger and better than the first one

And we’re back in. Chris Hemsworth will return with more eye-popping action in Extraction 2, as the new teaser revealed. The first look of the film was unveiled during Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event. Chris will reprise his role as Tyler Rake, a former SASR operator, who is now a black-ops mercenary. We also get a glimpse of Golshifteh Farahani, his partner, Nik Khan. The earlier film released in 2020.

At the beginning of the video, director Sam Hargrave says, “With the title of 2 behind your name, you have to bring at least twice the action.” Chris performs mind-boggling actions sequences involving helicopters and trains. During one part of the video he says, “Where everything that got you here doesn’t mean a thing unless you can do it bigger and better than ever before.” To prove this statement, we see a helicopter landing on the top of a train. It’s also revealed that there will be a sequence that promises to be more intricate and extreme than what we saw in the first film. “We’ve got a real helicopter landing on the rooftop of moving train,” Hargrave adds. In the midst of all the action-packed chaos and noise, Chris says that he is very excited, and we’re promised a ‘mind-blowing’ result.

Netflix shared the teaser on social media with the caption, “We’re landing helicopters on moving trains. Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave return for Extraction 2 – where the on-camera stunt-work is just as mind-blowing as the behind-the-scenes effort it takes to shoot it.”

Extraction 2 also stars Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili. The film’s synopsis reads, “After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.”