Extraction 2 first look: Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake is on a mission in these ‘ice-cold snaps’

The first look from the upcoming action-thriller Extraction 2 is out. The film, which brings back both director Sam Hargrave and actor Chris Hemsworth, is a sequel to 2020’s Extraction.

The action moves from Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka to a much colder place as our hero Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) can be seen posing on what looks like a train traversing a snowy landscape.

In another photo, Hemsworth is seen posing with Hargrave.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Chris Hemsworth wrote, “Week two down on Extraction 2, here’s a couple ice cold snaps from @jasinboland @netflix @samhargrave @agbofilms.”

Joe Russo, who directed Hemsworth in the last two Avengers movies, returns as co-producer and screenwriter.

The first film saw Tyler Rake, Hemsworth’s Australian special forces operative-turned-mercenary, being recruited by another mercenary Nik Khan (Golshifteh Farahani) to rescue the son Ovi Mahajan Jr (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) of an imprisoned crime lord Ovi Mahajan (Pankaj Tripathi).

Although Rake apparently died after being shot in the neck, he is back, somehow. Perhaps the movie is a prequel? We don’t know.

Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour were also part of the first film’s cast.

The film received mixed critical reception. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, “The rest is the familiar wham-bam-bam-bam escape fantasy. Stands to reason because of all its Marvel connections. But then Extraction never set out to be any other kind of film. And for what it is, right now, in these lockdown times, it does what it needs to: where the good guy, even if he is a white first-worlder saving the slummy third world, one bullet at a time, comes out on top.

Earlier, Joe Russo had said that a whole universe based on the Extraction franchise may be in development.

He told Collider, “I’m still not gonna commit because I think it’s more exciting to surprise people, but I will say this: we are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters.”