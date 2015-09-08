Excited to work with James Foley on ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’: Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson admitted that she was afraid at the beginning, but she was grateful later to know that it was James Foley who would replace Sam Taylor-Johnson in “Fifty Shades of Grey”.

Actress Dakota Johnson says she is looking forward to collaborating with director James Foley on the sequel of her erotic-romance “Fifty Shades of Grey”.

Sam Taylor-Johnson, who helmed the first part decided to leave the franchise and not to return for the second movie.

Foley, who directed some of “House of Cards” episodes, recently signed a deal to direct the sequel.

Dakota, 25, admitted that she was afraid at the beginning, but she was grateful later to know that it was Foley who would replace Taylor-Johnson, reported Aceshowbiz.

“It’s quite exciting,” she said of teaming up with Foley.

“There was a moment of being afraid, because I didn’t know what it was going to be like. I had an experience with Sam and then that all went away. Now I’m excited. I think James is a talented filmmaker. How often do you get to reconvene with the same people and have a different spin?”

“Fifty Shades Darker” is yet to start its production.

The franchise is the adaptation of author EL James’ best-seller series of the same name.

James’ husband, Niall Leonard, writes the script with Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and James tapped as producers.

The second instalment of “Fifty Shades” movie series is slated for a US release on February 10, 2017. The first part starred Jamie Dornan opposite Dakota.

