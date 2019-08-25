Everything we learned about Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker at D23 Expo

At the D23 Expo on Saturday, director JJ Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy unveiled a sneak peek into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The footage began by paying tribute to all nine Star Wars movies.

Soon, we are treated to a glimpse of Carrie Fisher as Leia for one last time. We also see Rey (Daisy Ridley) engaging in a fierce lightsaber battle with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) on a ship’s wreckage.

The makers also released a new poster depicting the Rey-Ren battle with the hint of Palpatine’s existence in the film. Also, by the end of the footage, Rey can be seen holding a double lightsaber in battle.

After screening the footage, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams invited the entire star cast of the film including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran and Billy Dee Williams to the stage.

Check out the new poster for Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker that debuted at #D23Expo. See the film in theaters December 20. pic.twitter.com/FUSZaGQZE6 — Star Wars (@starwars) August 24, 2019

Keri Russell spoke about her character in the film. “It was so exciting. First of all, the main thing is my son actually thinks I am cool now. I had this amazing costume and this helmet, which I actually loved to wear and didn’t take it off for about the first two days. I wore it the whole time, but I found it incredibly, strangely empowering and exciting. I can’t wait for you guys to meet Zorii. She is very cool and a little bit shady,” Russell said.

Oscar Isaac, who plays Poe in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, added, “It’s kind of hard for me to see he story ending but what an end it is. I can’t wait for you to see what we have done under JJ.”

Before ending their session, JJ Abrams got emotional remembering Carrie Fisher. He said, “The character of Leia is really, in a way, the heart of this story. When we were talking about this story, we realized we could not possibly tell the end of these nine films without Leia. We realised we have footage of Leia from The Force Awakens which we could use in a new way so Carrie, as Leia, gets to be in the film.”

Abrams also mentioned that Fisher thanked him in her book The Princess Diarist which released in 2016. Even though they worked only once, he said she thanked him for putting up with her “twice.”

“It was a classic Carrie thing to sort of write something like that and it could only mean one thing for me. And I could not be more excited to have you see her in her final performance,” said JJ Abrams.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will release on December 20, 2019.