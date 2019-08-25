Everything we learned about Frozen 2 at D23 Expo

The makers of Frozen 2 on Saturday treated the audience at D23 Expo to exclusive footage from the film, giving a sneak peek into the story. In the footage, Elsa is called by a mysterious voice that only she can hear. We see her breaking into a song that talks of Elsa walking into the unknown (the song’s title is “Into the Unknown”), suggesting that she is about to go on a journey that will eventually reveal how she acquired her powers.

Talking about the film, Disney Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer and Frozen 2 director Jennifer Lee said besides answering'”Why does Elsa have powers?”, Frozen 2 will answer, “Why was Anna born the way she was? Where were their parents really going when that ship went down? And is there really such a thing as happily ever after?”

Check out the brand new #Frozen2 poster from #D23Expo. See the film in theaters November 22. pic.twitter.com/MSNDDp6Nue — Disney’s Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) August 24, 2019

Jennifer Lee and co-director Chris Buck also revealed the parents of Elsa and Anna will make a comeback in Frozen 2. The duo revealed that Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood would voice Elsa and Anna’s mother Queen Iduna while Sterling K. Brown joins the cast to play Destin Mattias, a lieutenant who has been leading a troop of soldiers lost in the enchanted forest for years.

We also got to see a clip that has Mattias talking to Anna about how much he misses his father.

As soon as the footage got over, the makers introduced the audience to the cast of the film. The film features the voices of Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristofer) and Josh Gad (Olaf) among others. The actors performed a new song from Frozen 2 called “Some Things Never Change” as the session ended.