Everything we know so far about Dhanush’s The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir

Dhanush’s first international film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is all set to release in India on June 21. The movie follows a street magician from Mumbai who goes to Paris but ends up travelling to a lot of countries, mostly by accident.

The film has already been showcased at many international festivals including the Norwegian International Film Festival where it won the Ray of Sunshine Award and the Barcelona Sant-Jordi International Film Festival where it won an award for best comedy.

Dhanush plays a character named Ajatashatru (Aja) who has spent his early years in Mumbai. As a child, Aja realises that he comes from a poor family and decides to do something about it. He turns into a street magician and often fools people into believing his magic tricks. Aja often cons his audience members and sometimes gets caught as well.

All goes well until one day he has to leave for Paris. He meets a woman (Erin Moriarty) and they have an instant connection. They plan to meet the next day but by then Aja has somehow been transported out of Paris. This is where his extraordinary journey starts. Along the way, he visits London, Rome, Libya and many other places.

The Ken Scott directorial film also stars Oscar nominee actors Barkhad Abdi and Bérénice Bejo.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is based on a book by Romain Puertolas titled The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe and has been shot in India, Paris, Rome and Brussels.

The film’s music has been composed by Amit Trivedi and so far two songs have been released, “Angrezi Luv Shuv” and “Madaari”.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir received largely positive reviews from the international press. The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “Journey mostly works thanks to Dhanush’s radiant charm, with the actor adding humor and sincerity to a project that can feel too overstuffed and wacky for its own good — mixing magical realism, deadpan comedy, musical numbers and moments of tear-jerking drama. It’s an unruly gamble, yet Scott directs with confidence and manages to bring his message home by the last act.”