Everything we know about Thor Love and Thunder

A fourth Thor movie was confirmed at the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. It is titled Thor: Love and Thunder. Taika Waititi will return to direct Thor 4 and it seems he is bringing the same 80s vibe to the film that he brought to Thor: Ragnarok. The logo is unapologetically pulpy.

Chris Hemsworth will reprise the role of Thor and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will make a comeback too.

But the biggest news announced at the panel was Natalie Portman returning as not just Jane Foster but a female Thor. Portman’s character was thought to be given a graceful exit from the MCU, when it made a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in Avengers: Endgame.

In Thor: Ragnarok, the third Thor film, Jane was only mentioned once. So everybody thought the character has no future in the MCU. And now we have a female Thor.

Jane Foster, in comics, picked up the mantle of Thor and wielded Mjolnir in a storyline called Original Sin. In the storyline, Thor had lost the ability to use his beloved hammer in battle. An unknown woman picked it up and took possession of Thor’s powers. She even fought Thor’s villains like Malekith the Accurse. Thor wants Mjolnir back, but when he witnesses the woman using its power, he has second thoughts. Later, he finds out it is Jane Foster.

We know more than one person can wield Mjolnir at the same time. Captain America did it in Avengers: Endgame when Thor was pinned down by Thanos. He also used it to bring down lightning on the Mad Titan.

In Endgame, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor was seen leaving with the Guardians of the Galaxy and is expected to appear in Vol 3 of the franchise. That film will almost certainly come after Thor: Love and Thunder since James Gunn is busy with DC’s The Suicide Squad.

So will Thor return to New Asgard in Norway? What will bring him back? Where has Jane Foster been all this time? How did she become worthy of Mjolnir? Will it be Jane from another timeline?

Tessa Thompson, whose Valkyrie now rules the Asgardians, also hinted that her character will be the first LGBTQ superhero in the MCU. “A king needs her queen,” she said to applause.

Thor: Love and Thunder will release on November 5, 2021.