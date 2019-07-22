Everything we know about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Among a bunch of projects announced at Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, with Benedict Cumberbatch set to return. This title suggests that this would be the MCU movie which introduces the multiverse — the concept that there are infinite parallel universes and ours is just one among them — to the MCU.

It also may allude that Doctor Strange is going back to its roots. The Sorcerer Supreme is not really an Avenger. He is not made to fight purely physical threats like Thanos, though he is perfectly capable of that.

What Doctor Strange does best is fending off the horrors that the daylight world cannot even imagine, and he is the only MCU superhero one who can do it. His villains and lore were inspired by the writings of legendary American horror writer HP Lovecraft.

The writer created a mythology of ancient godlike beings who have been in deep slumber beneath the oceans for millions of years, and gave birth to the sub-genre of cosmic horror — horror that is too vast to comprehend. Many of you might have heard of Cthulhu, who was just one of his many creations.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Scott Derrickson returns as director. In theaters May 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/HtF68htiB1 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Thus, Dormammu was the bad guy in the first movie. Like many other Doctor Strange villains, Dormammu too seems inspired by Lovecraftian mythology. Scott Derrickson and his VFX team did a fine job in depicting a transcended, formless deity on the screen.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda will also appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It was announced on the panel that Disney+ series WandaVision will crossover with the movie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release on May 7, 2021.