Everything to know about The Batman: Plot, cast and other details

Matt Reeves directorial The Batman is a reboot of the Warner Bros and DC’s Batman franchise. Robert Pattinson dons the role of the Caped Crusader and will be the third live-action Batman this century after Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.

Reeves’ take on the Dark Knight promises to be different from all the other previous iterations. Here is everything to know about it.

Plot

We do not know the specifics, but the film will be a standalone movie, not related to anything in the rest of the DC film universe. It will likely not be an origin movie. Reeves has said that the film will focus on Batman’s detective skills, something which has not been fully explored yet.

“I really like Matt Reeves and his set up. I mean it’s an interesting direction. It’s something from the comics which hasn’t been really explored yet,” Pattinson told Variety last month.

Cast

Apart from Pattinson, the film stars Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, the friend and ally to Batman in the fight against crime in Gotham City. Zoë Kravitz will play Catwoman, on-again, off-again lover/enemy of the superhero.

Paul Dano is the latest announcement. The Prisoners actor will play the role of The Riddler in The Batman. The character torments people, including Batman, by incorporating riddles into his villainous plans.

Characters

Batman has one of the biggest rogues gallery of villains in comics. The Batman will at least have Catwoman and Riddler, judging by the casting. The film is rumoured to have a trio of villains, so we should hear of one more casting sometime soon.

Release date

The Batman is slated to be released on June 25, 2021.