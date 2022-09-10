scorecardresearch
Everything we got to know on D23 Expo Day 1: Inside Out sequel, The Little Mermaid teaser, Disenchanted trailer

The upcoming slate of movies and shows was announced by Walt Disney Studios, Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios on first day of D23 Expo. Here's a look at some of the titles that were announced during the event.

Thousands of Disney fans thronged the massive auditorium of Anaheim Convention Centre to attend the D23 Expo 2022. The event was kicked off by Michael James Scott, who took the stage as Genie and entertained the crowd. Various Disney artists announced exciting new trailers, debuted exclusive sneak peeks, and entertained guests with spectacular live performances.

After unveiling the new logo of the iconic Disney Castle, the upcoming slate of movies and shows was announced by Walt Disney Studios, Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios. Here’s a look at some of the titles that were announced during the event:

The Lion King prequel Mufasa: The Lion King by Barry Jenkins was also announced.

Peter Pan & Wendy

After giving a glimpse of its upcoming releases Hocus Pocus 2 and Disenchanted, Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Productions, announced the Jude Law starrer Peter Pan and Wendy. The live-action reimagining of the 1953 animated classic starring Alexander Molony (Peter Pan), Ever Anderson (Wendy), Alyssa Wapanâtahk (Tiger Lily), and Captain Hook (Jude Law) will stream on Disney+ in 2023.

Haunted Mansion

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.

The Little Mermaid

Expected to hit the theaters on May 23, The Little Mermaid stars actor Halle Bailey as Ariel. The first look of the Rob Marshall directorial was unveiled amid a thunderous applause from the audience.

Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2, the follow-up to 2015’s Oscar Award-winning animation film, is slated to release in 2024. Director Kelsey Mann, producer Mark Nielsen, and writer Meg LeFauve are making the film which takes the viewers inside the head of now-teenager Riley who “may or may not be feeling all kinds of new emotions.”

Elemental

Filmmakers Peter Sohn and Denise Ream announced their upcoming original feature film releasing on June 16, 2023. During the event, Sohn shared that the inspiration behind the film is the story of immigrants who thrive among people from different culture and languages. He said the film is set in a city where fire, water, land and air are residents of the same society.

