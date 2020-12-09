Everybody who is returning in Spider-Man 3: Doctor Octopus, Electro and others

Here are all the actors who are reprising their roles in Spider-Man 3. (Photo: Marvel/Sony)

The third Spider-Man movie is already a sort of mini-Avengers for Spidey actors and characters. The latest addition is Alfred Molina, who is now confirmed to be returning as Doctor Octopus, the villainous character he played in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 2.

Many others from earlier Spider-Man movies and MCU franchises have also previously been confirmed to make a comeback in Spider-Man 3.

How can this be possible? The reason, most likely, is that the film will introduce the multiverse to the MCU.

Here are all the actors who are reprising their roles:

Alfred Molina as Doc Ock



In Spider-Man 2 (2004), Molina played the role of tentacled scientist-turned-supervillain Dr Otto Octavius or Doctor Octopus who goes insane after a failed experiment kills his wife and permanently fuses four AI-powered mechanical tentacles to his body. The actor’s performance was standout in the film, which itself is considered to be one of the best superhero movies ever made.

Jamie Foxx as Electro

Fox, who played the role of supervillain Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is also returning. While the film received mixed critical reception, Foxx’s performance was appreciated widely. It is not known how big a role this is going to be.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

It appears Tom Holland’s web crawler just can’t do superheroic stuff without mentors. After Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark, Benedict Cumberbatch will mentor him in the third Spider-Man movie as the Sorcerer Supreme. Apart from this movie, Cumberbatch will also return in the second Doctor Strange film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Possible: JK Simmons as J Jonah Jameson

JK Simmons’ return as the cranky editor J Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home was shocking and totally unexpected. In the film, he appeared as the owner of an alt-right news website TheDailyBugle.net. He exposed Peter Parker’s real identity in front of the world and also accused him of murdering Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. It is very much possible that Simmons will come back as Jameson in Spider-Man 3.

Additionally, Collider reports that even previous Spider-Man actors like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also return as Peter Parker. According to the publication, their heroines Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone will also return as Mary Jane and Gwen Stacy.

If all that is true, then this film is going to be made in the vein of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, in which several Spidey-people converge on Miles Morales’ version of Earth.

Spider-Man 3, which is now in production, will release on December 17, 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd