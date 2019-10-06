Everybody doesn’t like his stuff either: Samuel L Jackson on Martin Scorsese’s comments on MCU films

In his witty Nick Fury style, Samuel L Jackson responded to legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s “theme parks” comments on Marvel movies, saying everybody doesn’t like “his stuff either”.

Advertising

In a recent interview, Scorsese had said that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies don’t serve the purpose of cinema and are rather a theme park adventure.

Jackson, who plays the inimitable Nick Fury in the MCU, said the director is entitled to an opinion but that can’t stop people from making movies they believe in.

“I didn’t pay much attention to it. I mean that’s like saying Bugs Bunny ain’t funny. Films are films. Everybody doesn’t like his stuff either. We do..but not everybody…Everybody’s got an opinion, so I mean it’s okay. Ain’t going to stop nobody from making movies,” Jackson told Variety.

Advertising

Scorsese said he had seen some of the Marvel Studios projects and found them lacking in “emotional and psychological experiences”.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.

“It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being,” the director said.