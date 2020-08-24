Every upcoming Star Wars movie and TV show

Here is every Star Wars movie and TV show to keep an eye out for. (Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney)

The very mention of Star Wars evokes tonnes of enthusiasm and nostalgia. The franchise is probably the most well-known property in pop culture. It is moved way beyond just movies. Star Wars has made inroads into television, animation, books, comics, video-games, action figures among others.

After Disney bought the property from George Lucas, along with Lucasfilm, Stars Wars has only gotten bigger. The House of Mouse has developed it into a whole new universe (or a galaxy?) of TV shows and movies on characters other than the Skywalkers.

Here is every Star Wars movie and TV show in development. Let’s begin with the movies.

1. Rian Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is developing a Star Wars movie trilogy. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is developing a Star Wars movie trilogy. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

We have zilch information about Knives Out filmmaker Rian Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy. We do know he is writing it and directing at least the first movie. The talented filmmaker helmed The Last Jedi, the second film in the recently concluded sequel trilogy. While it was not perfect, it was the only interesting and original film. JJ Abrams for the most part almost re-created the original trilogy (the one with Luke Skywalker at its centre) with different characters and villains.

It is confirmed that Johnson’s trilogy will move away from the Skywalkers for good and tell stories of brand new characters and will be set in a new era.

2. Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie

Marvel Studios boss will develop a Star Wars movie. Nothing about the characters and setting of the movie is known. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Marvel Studios boss will develop a Star Wars movie. Nothing about the characters and setting of the movie is known. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is developing a Star Wars movie with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. Again, we have no information as of now as to what the film will be about.

3. Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie

One of the most exciting filmmakers working today, Taika Waititi has also committed himself to a Star Wars movie. He will direct a screenplay penned by himself and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who wrote the war film 1917 with Sam Mendes.

Additionally, Lucasfilm has confirmed that multiple anthology movies within the Star Wars universe are in development.

Here are all the Star Wars live-action TV shows in development:

1. Obi-Wan Kenobi series

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series was announced by Ewan McGregor and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy at Disney’s D23 Expo in August. (Photo: Lucasfilm) The Obi-Wan Kenobi series was announced by Ewan McGregor and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy at Disney’s D23 Expo in August. (Photo: Lucasfilm)

Ewan McGregor will reprise the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in this upcoming Disney+ TV series. The series is expected to be as big-budgeted as The Mandalorian. Earlier, Deborah Chow and Hossein Amini were directing and writing the series, respectively, before Amini exited the project and was replaced by Joby Harold.

2. Cassian Andor series

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Rogue One. (Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney) Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Rogue One. (Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney)

This series will be based on Diego Luna’s titular character from the Rogue One movie. Stephen Schiff has been announced as the showrunner, with Jared Bush as the lead writer. The cast also includes Alan Tudyk (in his Rogue One role K-2SO), Stellan Skarsgård, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough and Genevieve O’Reilly in her Rogue One role Mon Mothma.

3. A Female-centric Star Wars series

An untitled female-centric series is also in development at Disney+. Leslye Headland, co-creator of Netflix series Russian Doll, will serve as a writer and showrunner on the series.

