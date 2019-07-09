Every upcoming MCU movie after Spider-Man: Far From Home

Despite what the name (and marketing) suggested Avengers: Endgame is far from the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is certainly an end, as the 22 film story that began with Iron Man in 2008 was wrapped up with Thanos and Tony Stark’s death.

Spider-Man: Far From Home’s reviews and box office performance suggest MCU is as strong as ever. After Endgame, the universe is going to be much bigger, more diverse and will have more representation of women and people of colour.

Marvel Studios is yet to officially confirm any film after Spider-Man: Far From Home, but through reports, set photos and interviews, we know something about how the post-Endgame landscape of MCU is going to look like, even if do not know how everything will fit together.

Black Widow movie

There is a (yet untitled) Black Widow movie in the works. Scarlett Johansson is reprising the role. Since her character is dead (she sacrificed herself to acquire the Soul Stone), we expect the movie will be set in the past. We might see how she defected from Russia/Soviet Union and came to work for Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. Set photos indicate Taskmaster may be the villain. Indie filmmaker Cate Shortland is helming the Black Widow movie. The film also stars Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh, Ray Winstone and David Harbour.

The Eternals

Jack Kirby’s creation Eternals are godlike and effectively immortal beings who were tasked by the Celestials to be defenders of the earth. They come in conflict with their destructive counterparts called the Deviants (Thanos was one). Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden and Ma Dong-seok are part of the film’s cast.

Shang-Chi

This film will be MCU’s first with an Asian lead. Shang-Chi was raised as a master of martial arts by his father, but later turned on him when he learnt he was evil. Dave Callaham is penning the script and Destin Daniel Cretton is attached as the director.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

The third film in the popular MCU franchise was initially going to be released in 2020 and the script was ready by 2018 and production was going to begin this year. But director James Gunn was fired over old offensive tweets and Warner Bros quickly recruited him to write and direct The Suicide Squad. He was rehired by Disney but will not start working on Guardians 3 until The Suicide Squad is released. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor might be a part of the film as well, since he was last seen leaving with the Guardians at the end of Endgame.

Doctor Strange 2

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer’s Supreme will also return to save the world from mystical otherworldly beings. Scott Derrickson will return to direct and Rachel McAdams and Benedict Wong will be back to reprise their roles. It is not confirmed whether Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Karl Mordo will be back too.

Black Panther 2

One of MCU’s biggest performers at the box office (and the second biggest in the domestic market), Black Panther will be back for a sequel. Most of the supporting cast is expected to return. Ryan Coogler will also return to direct.