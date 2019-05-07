Evangeline Lilly to star in indie comedy Happy Life

Actors Evangeline Lilly and Ike Barinholtz are set to play the lead roles in the independent comedy Happy Life.

According to Variety, David Stassen has been roped in to write and direct the project.

The film will mark his feature directorial debut.

Stassen and Barinholtz are also producing the film, alongside Andrew Robinson and Aperture Media Productions.

Lilly will play the role of a new mom who suspects her husband, played by Barinholtz, of having an affair with an Instagram star.

“One mistake after another leads her into the arms of a younger man as she struggles to come to terms with her life decisions and be the mother she aspires to be,” the plot synopsis read.

The production on the project is scheduled to begin sometime this year.