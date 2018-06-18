Evangeline Lilly compares Avengers 4 and Lost: Here’s what it means for the upcoming Marvel film

Evangeline Lilly comparing Lost and Avengers 4 has sent the social media into frenzy. Evangeline Lilly comparing Lost and Avengers 4 has sent the social media into frenzy.

Evangeline Lilly, who will portray Hope van Dyne or Wasp in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Ant-Man and the Wasp, has triggered a storm of speculation by comparing ABC’s iconic TV series Lost with Avengers 4. The last film in the Avengers franchise will hit theatres in May next year and will take on from the devastation and destruction left by Avengers: Infinity War.

She told Vanity Fair in an interview, “So in other words, you want me to tell you about the flash-forwards and flashbacks and flash-sideways? When I heard about Infinity War and the direction that they’re heading, I did have this moment of realizing, oh, wow, there’s a bit of a déjà vu for me with the Lost franchise. We are hitting that [Lost] Season 4 space where everything’s about to shift, and you’re about to lose the solid ground underneath you. And [Ant-Man and the Wasp], of course, will play a part in that.”

She continued, “Those characters are experts in the quantum realm. In Ant-Man and the Wasp, they are trying everything in their power to safely enter the quantum realm and return back from it because they have evidence from the first film that Scott Lang was able to do that. If he can do it, why can’t we? If we do succeed in Ant-Man and the Wasp, then that does open a whole entire new multi-verse to enter into and play around in. I’m not the story creator, so I can’t tell you what they’re going to do with that. But I definitely see the potential there.”

As speculated by many, the quantum realm that was first revealed in Ant-Man is going to play a huge role in Avengers 4. The Lost comparison by Lilly is interesting. It suggests that there might be multiple timelines in Avengers 4. Lost famously employed the use of not just flashbacks but also flashforwards and flash-sideways, which allowed many timelines to flourish seamlessly alongside each other.

Avengers 4 is widely expected to have time-travel as a plot device. Infinity War left about half the universe’s inhabitants along with a dozen Marvel superheroes dead and fans believe that only time-travel can bring them back. Many original Avengers stars were spotted on the set of the fourth Avengers film with watch-like contraptions on their wrists. Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel joins Avengers’ fight against Thanos in Avengers 4. But before that, she will get a standalone movie to tie her in with MCU.

Avengers 4 will release on May 3, 2019.

