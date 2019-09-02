Eva Mendes aiming return to films

Toggle Menu
Eva Mendes last featured in 2014 movie Lost River. (Photo: Eva Mendes/Instagram)

Eva Mendes is getting back in the groove as the actor has started auditioning.

The 45-year-old actor last featured in 2014 movie Lost River, which was directed by her partner, Hollywood star Ryan Gosling.

“(She’s) looking to get back out there… She’s auditioning again,” a source close to Mendes told Us Weekly.

The actor is best known for starring in films such as Once Upon a Time in Mexico, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Hitch and The Place Beyond the Pines.

Mendes and Gosling have been together since 2011 after meeting on the set of A Place Beyond the Pines. The couple have two daughters.

