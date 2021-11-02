European Union Film Festival kicks off digitally

The annual European Union Film Festival is an excellent platform to catch up with some of the latest and best movies from the continent. Its 26th edition this year will showcase 60 films in 37 languages from across Europe as well as some specially curated ones from India.

The month-long festival, on till November 30, features 60 films that explore unique stories, experiences and histories with artistic storytelling from across 27 member states of European Union and associate countries. It also celebrates the most recent cinematic triumphs at Cannes, Locarno, San Sebastian, Karlovy Vary, and Venice, among others.

The festival will pay homage to Satyajit Ray, on his 100th birth anniversary, with Pather Panchali. It will stream the pathbreaking Kalpana by Uday Shankar. A special contemporary Indian section, curated by the Dharamshala International Film Festival, includes six films — Yeh Freedom Life by Priya Sen; About Love, a documentary by Archana Atul Phadke; When Hari Got Married directed by Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam; Chuskit by Priya Ramasubban; Ee. Ma. Yau by Lijo Jose Pellissery; and Mukti Bhawan by Shubhashish Bhutiani.

More on Entertainment | 10 times SRK proved he’s the king of sass

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival Scope (@festival.scope)

Commenting on the significance of the EUFF, Ugo Astuto, ambassador of the European Union to India, said “The very positive feedback after our last edition has encouraged us to include again a section on classic masterpieces from both Europe and India.”

This edition will pay a tribute to Europe’s extraordinary cinematic legacy by hosting, in collaboration with Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival, a unique set of films that have been digitally restored and remastered. This section features Hungarian director Márta Mészáros’ The Girl, Oscar-winning Closely Watched Trains by the Czech director Jiří Menzel, Roberto Rossellini’s neorealist drama Rome, Open City, and The Last Stage by Wanda Jakubowska.

Also Read | Release dates of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Doctor G and Mission Majnu are out

Curated by the film programmer Veronica Flora, with Valerio Caruso, director of Cineuropa, the festival features eight specially curated sections. It will steam new titles such as Little Joe (Austria), Lola (Belgium), The Father (Bulgaria), The Staffroom (Croatia), Patchwork (Cyprus), Shorta (Denmark), Goodbye Soviet Union (Estonia), Ladies of Steel (Finland), Red Soil (France), The Audition (Germany), Bad Poems (Hungary), Small Body (Italy), Oleg (Latvia), Hytte (Luxembourg), Gold (Netherlands), 25 Years of Innocence. The Case of Tomek Komenda (Poland), The Man with Hare Ears (Slovakia), Schoolgirls (Spain), Charter (Sweden) and Spagat (Switzerland).

This is a free-for-all festival and audiences can register for it through https://www.festivalscope.com and https://euffindia.com/