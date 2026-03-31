Euphoria Season 3 trailer: Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney’s show gets a ‘Tarantino’ twist

After an exciting end to the last season, fans have been waiting for Euphoria Season 3 to see where the story will take the unique characters of the show. The makers have shared a glimpse of the same in the recently released trailer of the show, and it looks sinister, but also a bit snazzy.

In the last season, all the main characters of the show finished their high school, and the trailer of Season 3 reveals a five-year time lapse. It begins with Rue (Zendaya), who has been battling addiction throughout the show, seen driving in the desert in Mexico. She is then seen in a room being questioned by DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) agents about a drug deal, and in the next scene, we see her dealing with a Mexican drug dealer. The following glimpses show Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) getting married to Nate (Jacob Elordi), while Lexi (Maude Apatow) heads to Hollywood.