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Euphoria Season 3 trailer: Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney’s show gets a ‘Tarantino’ twist
The trailer of Euphoria Season 3 reveals a five-year time lapse, with characters out of high school and having transitioned into adulthood.
After an exciting end to the last season, fans have been waiting for Euphoria Season 3 to see where the story will take the unique characters of the show. The makers have shared a glimpse of the same in the recently released trailer of the show, and it looks sinister, but also a bit snazzy.
In the last season, all the main characters of the show finished their high school, and the trailer of Season 3 reveals a five-year time lapse. It begins with Rue (Zendaya), who has been battling addiction throughout the show, seen driving in the desert in Mexico. She is then seen in a room being questioned by DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) agents about a drug deal, and in the next scene, we see her dealing with a Mexican drug dealer. The following glimpses show Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) getting married to Nate (Jacob Elordi), while Lexi (Maude Apatow) heads to Hollywood.
The biggest surprise is Cassie reuniting with Maddy (Alexa Demie), and the two shoot some adult content. Hunter Schafer’s Jules is again seen meeting older men and also reunited with Nate’s father, played by late actor Eric Dane in his last on screen appearance. The trailer makes the audience aware of the dangers that are always lurking behind them.
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The new trailer shows how the makers have taken the show into a more dangerous, criminal, and vengeful space, far removed from its beginnings as a story about school students. A fan in the comments section called it “Euphoria: Tarantino Edition.”
Apart from the old cast, famous faces including Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras and others will also appear on the show.
Earlier, at an HBO Max event in London, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson revealed where the main characters ended up after high school. He said, “Jules [Schafer] is in art school, very nervous about having a career as a painter and trying to avoid responsibility at all costs. Maddy [Demie] is working in Hollywood at a talent agency for a manager, she’s obviously got her own side hustles going. And Lexi [Apatow] is an assistant to a showrunner played by Sharon Stone, who is just absolutely delightful and a true icon.”
Euphoria Season 3 will release on April 12 on HBO.
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DISCLAIMER: This article discusses themes of substance addiction and drug-related criminal activity portrayed in a fictional series. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use or emotional distress, please reach out to a professional healthcare provider or a verified helpline for support.
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