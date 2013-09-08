Ethan Hawke is a scary driver: Selena Gomez

Singer-actress Selena Gomez got scared filming driving scenes with her co-star Ethan Hawke in new movie “Getaway”.

The teen star appears with the veteran actor in the action thriller,which largely takes place in a vehicle,and admits she was startled by his skills when he initially got behind the wheel,reported Contactmusic.

“I was terrified when Ethan drove on the first day of rehearsal. I was in the car and he was doing freaking doughnuts and I’m like,’Oh my goodness,we haven’t even started filming and I am going to die!’

He said to me,’I’ve never done this before’. But he knew how to drive,he was just making more scared,but it was fun,” she said.

Gomez,19,did not get her driving licence until two years after her parents bought her a car. She insists she has not improved much when it comes to driving and prefers to be cautious behind the wheel.

