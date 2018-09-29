Eternity War: Is this the title of Avengers 4?

Avengers: Infinity War was repeatedly referred in the promotional material as the “culmination” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Infinity War was repeatedly referred in the promotional material as the “culmination” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Director duo Joseph and Anthony Russo have so far kept Avengers 4’s title under wraps. Not only has the title not leaked yet, there is also great curiosity among fans who want to know what it is. They have stoked speculation further by releasing set photos and hinting that the title is somewhere inside the frame.

A new theory has emerged that suggests that Avengers 4 will be called Avengers: Eternity War. A couple of Reddit users have come up with this name. Infinity War was named so because it concerned itself with the Infinity Stones, great primordial objects of power that Thanos sought to acquire in order to achieve his goal of annihilating half the universe.

Many fans had wondered if the title would be ‘End Game’. This phrase was spoken by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in Avengers: Infinity War at one point to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr). Fans wondered if Strange was teasing the sequel. But the directors confirmed that the title of Avengers 4 was not spoken in Infinity War. That ended that speculation.

A few fans put forward the Avengers: Forever title (there is a comic-book series by that name), and the directors said that this was the closest the fans have gotten yet.

So why is ‘Eternity War’ a likely title? Well, for one, ‘Eternity’ is kind of synonymous to ‘Forever’. And for another, it makes perfect sense. Avengers 4 is widely considered to have time-travel as a central part of it. Infinity War left about half of the Avengers dead along with half of the universe, and most fans expect characters like Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and Black Panther to be revived somehow.

Or, as some others say, they never died in the first place, but were transferred to another world — perhaps the one inside the Soul Stone. Quantum Realm from the Ant-Man movies is also expected to play a huge part. If Avengers 4 involves a time-travel plot, Eternity War is as good a title as any, and it also gels well with Infinity War.

