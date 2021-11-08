Eternals box office collection: MCU movie earns Rs 19.15 cr, powers through the weekend

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s movies are known to perform well in Indian markets. And it looks like Chloe Zhao directorial Eternals has managed to maintain this legacy, despite the mixed reviews.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday shared the weekend total of Eternals on his Twitter page. It has collected an impressive Rs 19.15 crore at the ticket counters, despite two obviously strong Indian competitors in Sooryavanshi and Annaatthe. While Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the cop actioner, the latter features superstar Rajinikanth.

#Eternals STAYS STRONG, despite two major opponents [#Sooryavanshi, #Annaatthe]… The hugely popular #Marvel brand cements its status in #India with this one… Fri 7.35 cr, Sat 5.75 cr, Sun 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 19.15 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. ALL versions. Gross BOC: ₹ 22.80 cr. pic.twitter.com/f984mc6CW8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2021

Eternals marks the entry of a band of new superheroes into the Marvel Cinematic realm. The Indian Express’ critic Shalini Langer gave the movie 3.5 stars. A section of her review read, “Are humans worth saving? What is it that makes them special? Is it okay to sacrifice anyone for a larger cause? Zhao raises all these questions, and satisfactorily nudges one towards the right answers. At least in the first two hours of its length, Zhao’s eye for detail, open spaces and landscapes make the Eternals as lifelike as they can be. Their powers, visualised as golden curlicues, are interesting and not overpowering, even though it is disconcerting to hear characters constantly talk of mankind as insignificant small things to be looked after.”

Starring the likes of Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie among others, Eternals released on November 5 in theatres.