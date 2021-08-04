Eternals star Salma Hayek thought she would play a grandma’s role in MCU movie

Salma Hayek is breaking new ground at the age of 54. She has exciting new projects in the pipeline, including Hitman’s Bodyguard sequel, Marvel movie Eternals and the Lady Gaga-Adam Driver film House of Gucci. Talking about her experience on the films and her journey in Hollywood, the actor told Vogue India that there are not many American movies that stand out. However, she did enjoy the American-Indian production The White Tiger, which was produced by and starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

“How many original films have you seen coming from America that made you go, ‘Oh, that’s different? Actually, there was an Indian film I really liked, with Priyanka Chopra [Jonas], The White Tiger. Now that was different,” said the Eternals star.

Hayek also spoke of her movie-making experience on the sets of Chloe Zhao directorial Eternals. Stating that she was surprised yet excited when she got the call for the film, Salma told Vogue, “When they called me, I thought they were going to say, ‘Okay you are gonna be in a Marvel movie. You play the grandma!’ Then I find out I am a superhero, and Chloé [the director] tells me that I’m the leader. And I ask, ‘Is it because I’m older?’ But no, there’s no age. Ajak is not human, so that was really cool.”

The Hollywood star also spoke about hanging out with her Indian friends on the set, and explained that she bonded with them because of their similar lifestyle choices. “I became friends with everyone. It was so nice to have such a diverse cast. It was a different dynamic. The American actors are great, but they don’t have the custom of going out to dinner. They like to go to bed early, to be at the gym at six in the morning. When you’re Mexican or Indian, you hang out, you finish your meal, you keep talking, and you keep talking. I felt at home,” concluded the Oscar-nominated actor.

Eternals releases this November in theatres.