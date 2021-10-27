Eternals’ new promo has Harish Patel introducing the ‘original superheroes’, watch video

A new promo for Eternals has been released by Marvel and it summarises the story of the film in 60 seconds. In just a minute, the cast explains the plot of the new superhero film, and this promo also includes Indian actor Harish Patel as he introduces “the original superheroes”. Harish earlier appeared for a split second in the film’s trailer, and it really intrigued the Indian audience.

Eternals recently had its Los Angeles premiere, and in an interview to News18, Harish revealed that he had travelled to LA to attend the grand function but could not make it to the red carpet as he tested positive for Covid-19. “I am here in the USA since October 7. I was all ready to fly down to LA on the 17th to attend the red carpet premiere on the 18th. But unfortunately, my report taken on the 16th showed me positive for Covid-19 and I could not fly to LA and missed the red carpet,” he said.

The actor added, “Disney tried their best and brought me to the US, but man proposes, God disposes. I am presently quarantined in my daughter’s house in the US, whose family was also ready to attend the premiere with me.”

Apart from its main cast which includes Angelina Jolie, Salman Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kit Harington, Eternals also features a cameo by Harry Styles who is rumoured to be playing Thanos’ brother in the film.

So far, Eternals has a 70% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and its critical consensus reads, “An ambitious superhero epic that soars more often than it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing — and occasionally confounding — new directions.”