Eternals new clip: MCU’s new movie shows off exciting action scenes and banter

Marvel Studios’ Eternals looks like an Avengers movie without the word in the title. It introduces a new team of superheroes that have existed thousands of years before the Avengers Initiative was proposed.

A new clip from the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has been released. It recycles some of the action sequences from the trailers but also shows off new footage — including Angelina Jolie’s Thena taking on a Deviant. It appears Eternals will have oodles of cool action banter, which is one of MCU’s mainstays.

Directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, the film looks like an absolute blast and a must-watch, even if one is not necessarily an MCU fan. Zhao has a great grip on the effects of giant events on humans and intimate yet grand stories, and Eternals looks like it would be different from anything we have seen in MCU so far.

“When you love something, you fight for it.” Experience Marvel Studios’ #Eternals only in theaters November 5. pic.twitter.com/h3YPgKaJDW — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 3, 2021

The movie signals the further expansion of MCU. We know now that the multiverse is a reality in MCU with Loki, but Eternals is going to show how big and old MCU really is. Now that we have moved beyond just earth, we are going to explore the reaches of the galaxy and the universe and cosmic characters.

Written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, Eternals has a huge ensemble cast. It features Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Angelina Jolie as Thena and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

In India, Eternals will hit theatres on November 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.