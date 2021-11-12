Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo is a genuine Bollywood superstar in these retro posters, also starring his father and grandfather

Kumail Nanjiani, who played the role of Kingo in Eternals, has shared Bollywood-style posters featuring his character from the film. Kingo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is one of the titular quasi-immortal beings who have lived in secret among humans.

Kingo lives in plain sight as a Bollywood star in the MCU. To explain the fact that he does not age, Kingo has created a story that the “Kingos” that you see in movies of bygone era are actually his father and grandfather (he has his own Bollywood dynasty). Only his trusty valet Karun knows the truth about him.

The posters are of such blockbuster movies as Khel, Saraush Ke Putra, and Yuva Prem. Nanjiani sports two different moustache styles in two of the three posters, and the actor revealed in a follow-up tweet that moustache and hair is actually real and he got it shaved in two different styles it across the day while doing the photoshoots.

“Also, the hair is not added later. I actually grew my beard out and slowly shaved it over the course of the day while doing these photo shoots,” Nanjiani’s tweet read.

Kingo is big step in South-Asian representation in commercial cinema. He is the first superhero from South-Asia in MCU, beating out Kamala Khan actor Iman Vellani as her Disney+ series Ms Marvel will not come out until next year.

Nanjiani spoke about it to us earlier. He said, “The responsibility is a real thing, because there haven’t been other South Asian superheroes in the MCU, or any other Hollywood mainstream movie for that matter. But I had to put it out of my mind, because I had to do a good job as this character. I can’t represent every South Asian person in the world, because we’re all completely different, right? So while there is that responsibility, I want to do a good job. Something like that can really weigh heavily on you. I want to do a good job at this. And hopefully, we’re going to get enough South Asian superheroes that never falls to one person to represent us.

Eternals, helmed by Chloe Zhao, is currently running in theatres across the world. The film, despite negative reviews, is a success, though a mild one by Marvel standards.