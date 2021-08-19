Eternals final trailer showcases epic Marvel movie, reveals why they didn’t help Avengers in fight against Thanos

The final trailer for Marvel Studios’ Eternals is here. The movie, directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, is about the titular beings who have lived in secret on earth for 7000 years. Created by entities called Celestials, Eternals were tasked with protecting the earth from the Deviants, their misshapen, evil counterparts.

The almost 3-minute trailer is set to haunting music and finally reveals the answer to a million-dollar question that inspired numerous memes on social media: why did Eternals not help humans in their conflict against Thanos.

Apparently, they were explicitly ordered by Celestials not to interfere unless Deviants were involved. Interestingly, Thanos is an Eternal–Deviant hybrid in comics. But in MCU it appears he was just an extraterrestrial.

The trailer also reveals that it was the undoing of Thanos’ snap that may have allowed or invited the Deviants, probably led by Kro, a leader of Eternals in comics.

The film looks suitably epic in the vein of the Avengers but also different in terms of tone and style. It looks radically different from anything we have seen in the MCU so far.

Eternals also signals the expansion of MCU. We know now that the multiverse is a reality in MCU, but Eternals is going to show how big and old the Marvel Universe really is.

The action scenes looks absolutely amazing, though the trailer does not reveal much and only gives a glimpse. Thus far, Eternals looks like the biggest MCU movie since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, Eternals stars Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, and Kit Harington.

Eternals will release on November 5.